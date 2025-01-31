Wednesday, July 2, 2025
BUSINESS

NEWS

National News

P200 WAGE HIKE BILL REFILED

Wendell Vigilia -
REPS. Jolo Revilla of Cavite, Raymond Democrito Mendoza (PL,...
National News

Marcos pays tribute to Air Force on 78th anniversary

Jocelyn Reyes -
PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yesterday recognized contributions and accomplishments...
National News

China sanctions ex-senator; DFA urged to act, summon envoy

Ashzel Hachero -
CHINA yesterday imposed sanctions and barred former senator Francis...
National News

Lazaro takes over as Foreign Affairs secretary

Jocelyn Reyes -
PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yesterday administered the oath of...

BRANDED CONTENT

Branded Content

Snorter Bot: Telegram Bot For Searching For Memecoins

A new trading bot has just entered the game,...
Branded Content

Solaxy Soars 65% Since Listing… Market Cap Reaches $100 Million In Two Days

Solaxy ($SOLX), the initial Layer 2 solution for the...
Branded Content

Alsons Power Drives Environmental Sustainability, Empowers Communities in Sarangani

As global energy demands surge, can we drive progress...
Branded Content

DBP bags international awards for financial inclusion and reforestation programs

The state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has...

SUPPLEMENTS

Special Features

PBBM: Three years of progress: Marcos administration charts path to economic recovery and growth

Three years into his presidency, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr....
Special Features

Charting new waters: Philippine seafarers drive economic growth

Filipino seafarers contribute far more to the economy than...
Special Features

BUILDING BETTER MORE: Infrastructure and investment drive economic growth

The “Build Better More” program has emerged as the...
Special Features

FOOD SECURITY AND HOUSING: PBBM’s Social Safety Nets

The Marcos administration has prioritized social services through comprehensive...

MORE BUSINESS

SPORTS

Tennis

Alcaraz hurdles stern test

LONDON. — Carlos Alcaraz survived Wimbledon’s hottest-ever opening day...
Basketball

Best, brightest feted in CPC rites

GETTING to the top is one thing, but staying...
Other Sports

‘The Menace’ wants to be a ‘fighting champ’

ONE Atomweight MMA World Champion Denice“The Menace” Zamboanga has...
Basketball

Typifying a warrior spirit, heart

REIGNING eight-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel...

LIFESTYLE

EDITORIAL

OPINIONS

Institutionalizing an ‘open bicam’ policy

Malaya Business Insight -
‘Provinces and congressional districts that will corner huge budgetary...

Celebrating, squandering our Filipino greatness

... -
‘Do we, as a nation, truly deserve the accolades...

Growing Filipino voice in the Vatican

Malaya Business Insight -
‘While these appointments may not have immediate economic or...

COLUMN OF THE DAY

Victorious in defeat

Jose Bayani Baylon -
‘Think about it - it’s been 14 years since the Powerade team made that amazing run to the finals - and I still get stopped by PBA fans like a manager of Mercury Drug Rada Street or a Grab...
FRONT PAGE

42nd ANNIVERSARY

Creative meets code: AI’s impact on media and marketing

Judith Albano -
“Your message will reach more people if you post at 3PM.” “This headline would perform 40% better if rewritten.” “Your audience engagement drops when you use...

Business at the speed of AI

In a quiet office in Makati, a customer service...

Communicating like a human in the age of AI

Why Human Connection Still Matters in a World of...

Malabon City Administrator honored for transformative research and public service

Dr. Alexander Rosete, the City Administrator of Malabon, has...

ENTERTAINMENT

Entertainment

From wushu champ to action maestro

... -
Actor, fight instructor and stunt choreographer Lance Pimentel is no stranger to adrenaline. The national wushu champion and son of veteran action director Lester...
Entertainment

Green Bones gets most nods at 8th Eddys

... -
The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) has announced the nominees for the 8th Entertainment Editors’ Choice Awards (The Eddys), with “Green Bones” earning...
WATCH LATEST VIDEOS

CORPORATE

T-bills auction yields mixed; investors expect higher short-term rates

Corporate Business
Yields of Treasury bills (T-bills) closed mixed at Monday’s...

‘Green Lane’ fast-tracks P5.75T total investment

Corporate Business
Total investment processed under the government’s “Green Lane” program...

NAIA operator sees steady growth in international flights

Corporate Business
THE Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is seeing steady...

Kyoto SME employers explore PH tie-ups 

Corporate Business
Japan’s Kyoto Employers Association (KEA), one of Kyoto’s four...

CORPORATE ROUNDUP

RAGÚ is here, and it’s stirring up the flavor game in the Philippines

Marketing Board
The legendary Italian sauce that's nourished family tables for...

JUNE MANUFACTURING GAINS PACE TO 50.7

Business News
Mild growth offers ‘cautious’ hope despite slow exports The Philippine...

Marcos orders SEC to streamline processes, cut transaction costs for local investors

Business News
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday directed the Securities...

Infra April spending falls amid election ban

Business News
 April capital outlay down 27.8%; year-to-date up 3.6% Government infrastructure...

MARKET MARKERS

Dollar weakens

Market Makers
SINGAPORE — The US dollar languished at its weakest...

ASIAN SHARES RISE AS US BILL DEBATE LINGERS

Market Makers
TOKYO — Asian shares crept higher and the dollar...

ASIA SHARES FIRM AS TRADE TALKS RESUME

Market Makers
SYDNEY — Asia shares firmed on Monday as signs...

Dollar weakens

Market Makers
TOKYO — The dollar wallowed near its lowest in...

BANK & FINANCE

BDO’s brand value up 48% to $3.7B, valuation report shows

With its continued focus on enhancing customer experience, promoting...

RCBC’s consumer loan portfolio grows 39% on-year

The Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has reported a...

Insurance within reach for more Filipinos thru GInsure

Insurance has long been considered a necessity to building...

Chinabank makes account opening digital, effortless

Chinabank continues to improve its digital banking platforms, adding...

AUB’s HelloBale reaches over P1-B availment

Asia United Bank (AUB) announced that its innovative salary...

Puregold, GCash partnership to drive digital payments

Major retail chain Puregold has again partnered with GCash...

GoTyme’s major shareholder gets global recognition

Tyme Group, the major shareholder of the Philippines’ fastest...

BDO backs Ayala firm in clean energy milestone

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) has partnered with ACEN, the...

INFOTECH & ELECTRONICS

Tech This Week

Book for children’s online safety launched PLDT and Smart, in...

Study says APAC businesses need to develop responsible AI

A NEW study by Accenture reveals a concerning gap...

Synology releases ActiveProtect

CONVERGING data protection with storage is the motivation for...

Analysts worry over pausing of cyberoperations against Russia

THE Trump administration’s decision to pause U.S. cyber operations...

Sophos, Pax8 partner to simplify cybersecurity for MSPs

SOPHOS, a global leader in innovative security solutions, and...

Infinix goes beyond smartphone tech at MWC 2025

INFINIX, a technology brand targeting young consumers, showcased its...

Google Site Kit key to website success

Websites continue to be the main tool for businesses...

Despite the turmoil, Ukraine’s tech industry is booming

THREE years ago, on February 24, Russian troops launched...

PROPERTY

Construction activities decline 9.6% in April on yr

The number of constructions in April 2025 based on...

US single-family housing starts rise in May; permits slump

WASHINGTON — US single-family homebuilding increased in May, but...

Wilcon hopeful of recovery, eyes single-digit growth

Wilcon Depot Inc. expects business to post a recovery...

Leaders forge path for sustainable bamboo construction

Base Bahay Foundation Inc. (BASE), a global leader in...

Aboitiz Construction kicks off IFM services for MCIA

Aboitiz Construction has officially commenced the mobilization of its...

Developer banks on tourism growth in expanding hotel portfolio

Confident about the  medium to long term outlook on...

SoKor firm accelerates integrated resorts developments

South Korean-led Hann Philippines Inc. said it is accelerating...

Asking prices for UK homes show biggest June fall since 2011

LONDON — Asking prices for homes put up for...

TRAVEL & TOURISM

ENVIRONMENT

Championing social responsibility

AboitizPower helps advance business and communities Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower)...

SM CARES’ RECORD-BREAKING COASTAL CLEAN-UP: Paving the way for a waste-free future

More than 23,000 volunteers from various organizations and communities...

Coastal cleanup yields record trash collection, volunteer numbers

SM commits to creating new waves with a record-breaking...

SM Cares, Global Peace Foundation empower youth at 12th Global Youth Summit

The Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena was ablaze with...

DigiPlus Interactive, BingoPlus Foundation strengthen community resilience for typhoon season

In response to the devastating impact of Typhoon Carina...

Winford Resort & Casino Manila partners with DENR for tree-planting initiative

On August 9, 2024, Winford Resort & Casino Manila...
MOTORING

Moving forward: Logistics and business fleet

Ramon Tomeldan -
Building a fleet of motor vehicles for logistics and...

Isuzu Heart and Smile scholars

... -
Batch 23 graduates from auto servicing course Fifteen scholars from...

Toyota partners with 2 more insurers

... -
Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) marked another milestone on...
